Former NBA athlete Chris Herren to speak at Ole Miss Pavilion April 25

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – From addiction to sobriety, former NBA athlete Chris Herren is using his story to inspire others and raise awareness on how substance abuse prevention is important.

Throughout Herren’s basketball career, he struggled with alcohol and drug abuse.

Following his recovery, Herren has dedicated his life to teaching others about the dangers of addiction and how you can prevent substance abuse.

Intended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth and The Magee Institute are presenting this event with Herren on April 25 at the Ole Miss Pavilion in Oxford.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The first 350 people to arrive will receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich, and each person in groups of 10 or more will get a free scoop of ice cream from the Oxford Creamery.

Many students from the Ole Miss athletics department are expected to join this event.

