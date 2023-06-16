Former Neshoba County CO arrested, accused of having sex with inmates

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man was accused of having sex with inmates at his job in Neshoba County.

47-year-old Randal Prince was charged with three counts of sexual activity between correctional personnel and prisoners.

In a press release, Sheriff Eric Clark said the jail administrator received a tip from an inmate about the relations happening behind bars.

Investigators gathered video, interviewed inmates, and had phone conversations about the alleged incidents.

Clark reported the sexual activity happened three times, while Prince was on watch in the control tower.

Prince has been fired from the Neshoba County Detention Facility.

His bond was set at $150,000.

