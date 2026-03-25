Former Neurologist in Tupelo pleads guilty to possession of child porn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo neurologist already sentenced to Federal prison will also serve time on state charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Ali Ahmad pleaded guilty to Possession of Child Pornography in First District Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced Ahmad to 15 years in prison.

Due to the nature of the crime, Ahmad’s sentence will be day-for-day, and he will not be eligible for parole.

Last month, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision for Federal charges related to the same case.

The state and Federal terms are to run concurrently.

Ahmad’s work visa has been revoked.

He will be deported after he has served his sentence.

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