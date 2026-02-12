Former neurologist receives sentence for child pornography charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo neurologist will spend the next 12 years in Federal prison for child pornography charges.

Ali Ahmad pleaded guilty in Federal court to using apps and the internet to download and distribute images of children involved in sexually explicit conduct.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified Ahmad on one of the apps.

Ahmad was arrested in March of last year on State and Federal Charges after the Sheriff’s Office secured search warrants, and the FBI and Homeland Security raided his Saltillo home.

They found extensive child pornography on his app profile.

Judge Debra Brown sentenced him to 12 years in prison and ordered him to pay $112,000 in restitution to his victims.

That represents $4,000 to each minor child who requested restitution and was able to provide documentation for their claims.

Brown also ordered 5 years of post-release supervision. That may not be enforced, though. Ahmad is a Pakistani national in the U.S. on a work visa.

Due to his state charges that visa has been revoked, and he will be deported after serving his sentence.

