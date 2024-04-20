Former NFL QB encourages athletes through FCA

Colt McCoy was a guest speaker during the recent "Night of Champions " for FCA District One.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former NFL quarterback encouraged junior and high school athletes to make a positive difference on their campuses through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

More than seventy students were recognized for their leadership through FCA campus groups, known as ‘huddles..”

Each week more than 35 hundred students meet on their campuses where they have Bible study, prayer, and guest speakers.

Grant Smallwood is the Tupelo area FCA Director and says the student-led ministry allows athletes to use their influence to share the gospel.

“We just want the athletes and coaches to use their platform to be able to share the Good News of Christ, FCA encourages them to use that platform, we help equip them and allow them to do so,” Smallwood said. “We need support, we went from one staff member to seven in just five years, our ministry has grown and so have our finances, so we always need people to come in and support the great ministry of FCA because it is the number one ministry on public school campuses.”

Coaches of the year and sponsors of the year were also recognized during Night of Champions.

