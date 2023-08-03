Former Noxubee County sheriff’s deputy reaches plea deal
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County sheriff’s deputy reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
Vance Phillips has agreed to plead guilty to a bribery charge.
He was indicted in November of last year.
Phillips was one of the deputies sued in federal court over a Noxubee County jailhouse sex scandal involving a former inmate.
A date for sentencing has not been set.
