Former Noxubee County sheriff’s deputy reaches plea deal

gavel court trial

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County sheriff’s deputy reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Vance Phillips has agreed to plead guilty to a bribery charge.

He was indicted in November of last year.

Phillips was one of the deputies sued in federal court over a Noxubee County jailhouse sex scandal involving a former inmate.

A date for sentencing has not been set.

