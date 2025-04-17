Former officer arrested for road rage in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A now former Columbus police officer is arrested after a road rage incident.

59-year-old John Compton was charged with aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Lowndes County jail on April 17.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers were called to Regions Bank on Highway 45 back on April 9.

The victim says she was hit by a vehicle. She happened to take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate before it drove away.

Daughtry says the car tag came back to the off-duty Compton.

A criminal and internal investigation was launched.

“She wasn’t sure if he was in line or not. She went around him. They exchanged words, and it escalated from there. As she got out of her vehicle and attempted to use the ATM, that’s when he assaulted her with his vehicle, pushing her. This is a very delicate situation because it is one of ours, but we owed it to Ms Hollis to do a thorough investigation, and also to the citizens of this city to make sure we did a thorough investigation. It’s a sad day for the Columbus Police Department,” said Daughtry.

The victim did have bruising and non-life-threatening injuries.

Daughtry says the two did not know each other.

Compton was released on a five thousand dollar bond.

