Former Oktibbeha County fire coordinator dies

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time first responder with over three decades of experience passed away.

According to the East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, Kirk Rosenhan passed away Friday morning after a long battle with kidney failure and dementia.

In 1988, Rosenhan became the fire services coordinator for Oktibbeha County.

He retired from the role in 2020.

Arrangements for his service have not been made at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X