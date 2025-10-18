Former players and assistant coaches remember M.C. Miller

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Coaching legend and a role model for young men, those are some of the ways Coach M.C. Miller is being remembered.

Miller led both Noxubee County and Louisville High Schools to state championships in football in his 40-plus-year coaching career.

Miller shaped a couple of generations of players, even coming out of retirement and serving as an assistant at Newton and West Lowndes High Schools.

But his former players and assistant coaches are also remembering his life coaching.

“Like you said, in this profession, you don’t get a lot of love. When you’re winning, they love you. When you’re losing, everybody’s against you, so just to have him call me, give me words of encouragement. That’s the biggest thing I’m going to miss about him,” said Noxubee Co. Head Coach Teddy Young.

“You talkin’ about a great man, a legend, very humble, for him to be a legend. He’d sit down and talk to anybody for hours. He’s just a great person. He would talk to anybody. He was very loved at West Lowndes High School. I know he was loved at Noxubee High School and Louisville High School. Coach Miller knew a lot of people. The kids have taken well to Coach Miller.

“One thing that stuck with me. He said, he said that ‘No matter what goes on, you can only control what you can control.’ And that one really hit me deep, because, at the time, I didn’t quite understand it. But now that I think about it, ‘You can only control what you can control’ – if things spiral out of control, you shouldn’t even worry about, ’cause you can only do what you’re capable of doing.”

“It’s hard not having him around, because he was almost like that ‘football father’. That’s the best way I can put it,” said Eli Sanders

M.C. Miller had 3-state championships and 289 wins as a head coach.

