Former Police Officer Sentenced In Child Sex Crime Case

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A former Starkville police officer will spend seven years in prison for sending inappropriate photographs and videos to a juvenile.

Charles Jordan was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Last month, a jury found him guilty of five felony counts of exploiting a child.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years with five suspended.

In addition to presenting evidence during the trial, prosecutors also used testimony from the victim in the case.

Jordan will be on probation for five years after he is released and will have to register as a sex offender.

