PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Prentiss County Sheriff has passed away, leaving a tangible legacy behind.

Farrell Brumley served Prentiss County from 1992 to 1996.

Booneville Police took to social media thanking the former sheriff.

He leaves behind two grandsons who are actually in law enforcement themselves.

Pictured below is Deputy Gunter Brumley of the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Josh Brumley of Booneville PD.