Former Saltillo District Attorney appointed to MS Court of Appeals

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Former District Attorney John Weddle from Saltillo has been appointed to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Governor Tate made the appointment the appeals court..

Weddle served as the District Attorney for the First Circuit Court Judicial District and also as Public Defender for Lee County, Municipal Court Judge for Tupelo.

Weddle is a graduate of Mississippi State. He attended law school at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Weddle’s term will begin on October 14.

Governor Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 3, 2026. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the eight-year term.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Jim M. Greenlee.

