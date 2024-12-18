Former Sardis Firefighter arrested for submitting bogus invoices

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State investigators arrested a former Sardis firefighter for allegedly submitting bogus invoices.

Special agents from the State Auditor’s office arrested William Clark.

He is the former Secretary/Treasurer for the Sardis Fire Department.

State Auditor Shad White said Clark submitted inflated emergency response numbers.

Investigators believe Clark allegedly did this to receive payments to which he was not entitled.

If he is convicted, Clark will face 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.