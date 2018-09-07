Former Sheriff, Korean War Hero, And Member Of Presidential Helicopter Details Gets Big Honor

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – A former Itawamba County sheriff, decorated Army veteran, and a member of presidential helicopter details is given a big honor.

The bridge over I- 22 that serves as the exit and entrance to Fulton is now known as the “Leland Taylor Memorial Bridge.”

Taylor was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic actions during the Korean War. He later served on the helicopter details for Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson before coming back to Itawamba County where he served as sheriff for three terms.

Family members say Taylor would be humbled by the honor.

“Dad would, he would honestly say, there are so many more people, more deserving than him. But his service to his community, and the way he handled and wanted to help people and his service to his nation is a great honor for our family , and to always be able to see his name up there is such an honor,” said his son, Mike Taylor.

Hundreds were on hand at that dedication ceremony held at the offices of the Itawamba County Development Council in Fulton.