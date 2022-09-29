Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest.

Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds.

State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”

He then put that money directly into his personal bank account back in 2018.

Under the plea agreement with the Attorney General’s office, Humphreys would serve one year in the Intensive Supervision Program on house arrest.

He must repay the money within ten days, pay fines, and permanently surrender all of his law enforcement certifications.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 14th.

