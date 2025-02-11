Former Sheriff receives two and a half year sentence in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
A federal jury found Crisler guilty of soliciting and accepting bribes.
Crisler was appointed sheriff in August 2021. He’s accused of asking for and accepting $9,500 in cash bribes from a convicted felon from September through November of that year.
He then provided favors through his position as sheriff.
In addition to the 30-month sentence, Crisler was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.