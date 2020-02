STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach making some off-season moves and picking up a new quarterback.

Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello announcing on twitter that he will transferring to MSU to play under Coach Leach.

The former Cardinal completed 63-percent of his passes, threw for over 6,000 yards and 49 touchdowns during his four seasons at Stanford.

Costello will be immediately available to play next season for the Bulldogs.