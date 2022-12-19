Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense.

Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000.

He worked in the sanitation department.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were noticed by a diligent employee and an investigation was started.

Starkville police were notified through an internal complaint through the city.

The alleged theft occurred with a Fuelman fuel card.

Smith resigned from the city and has been released on bond.

