Former Starkville Fire Department employee charged with embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville Fire Department employee is accused of misusing city equipment.

45-year-old Clarence Parks is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office.

Starkville police say the investigation started after internal and external complaints.

He was an employee at SFD at the time of the complaints.

Investigators did not release specific allegations against Parks but sources say it involves a city vehicle.

Parks was released on a $5,000 bond.

He was the training officer at the fire department and has resigned.