Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge.

This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks.

Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him.

He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office.

The investigation started after internal and external complaints.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege he used a city-owned vehicle for personal purposes from March 2021 through April 2022.

A court date has not been set.

