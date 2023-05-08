Former Starkville teacher faces child sex crime charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville teacher is facing a child sex crime charge.

Randy Carlisle was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury recently indicted him.

Prosecutors alleged the incident happened on May 27, 2022.

Carlisle was accused of rubbing a student’s buttocks.

Court documents said the alleged victim was 17 at the time and Carlisle was her teacher.

No court date has been set.

