Former Starkville teacher faces child sex crime charge
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville teacher is facing a child sex crime charge.
Randy Carlisle was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.
An Oktibbeha County grand jury recently indicted him.
Prosecutors alleged the incident happened on May 27, 2022.
Carlisle was accused of rubbing a student’s buttocks.
Court documents said the alleged victim was 17 at the time and Carlisle was her teacher.
No court date has been set.
