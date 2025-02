Former Starkville teacher indicted for molestation in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville High teacher has been indicted on molestation charges.

Kelvin Standfield is facing three counts of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Prosecutors allege the incidents happened in May 2024.

Stanfield was a teacher at the time.

There are three different students involved in the investigation.

No trial date has been set.

