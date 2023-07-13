Former Starkville teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville teacher has been indicted on federal child pornography charges in Georgia.

Michael Allen Dendy who now lives in Milledgeville, Georgia was charged with five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution, eight counts of receiving, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The indictment alleged that Dendy enticed minors to engage in sexual acts that were filmed or photographed and that he also received and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Dendy was a high school teacher in Sandersville, Georgia at the time of his arrest in January.

He taught at Starkville High School from 2014 to 2016.

Parents or guardians of children who may have encountered Michael Allen Dendy and have concerns related to the investigation are encouraged to call the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1(866)347-2423.

