Former state Representative found dead in Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA, Miss. (WCBI) – A former state Representative from North Mississippi is found dead in Yalobusha County.

Ashley Henley was found shot to death last night.

Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark tells WCBI the 40-year-old from Southaven died at the scene.

Her body was found at 112 Patricia Drive, west of Water Valley near Enid Lake.

Stark plans to take Henley’s body to the state crime lab for an autopsy next week.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Henley represented District 40 in DeSoto County from 2016-2020.