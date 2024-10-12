Former teacher, college advisor is indicted for child enticement

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ole Miss academic counselor is indicted for child enticement.

CBS affiliate WREG reports Lauren Kennamore was arrested on October 8.

The arrest comes after an alleged sexual relationship with a student at West Union Attendance Center.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards tells WCBI the victim is under the age of 18.

Kennamore’s Bond is set at $20,000.

WREG reports Kennamore has been placed on leave by the University of Mississippi and has been fired by the Union County School System.

If convicted, she could face five to 40 years in prison and substantial fines.

