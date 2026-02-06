Former teacher no longer facing state charges after sexual exploitation conviction

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former North Mississippi teacher, who was convicted on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child in federal court, is no longer facing state charges.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV, the Daily Journal reported all 22 state sex charges pending against Toshemie Wilson were dismissed by a circuit court judge.

Wilson, a former Amory High School teacher, will only have to serve the 192-sentence handed down in federal court.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office filed a motion in court on February 2nd to formally dismiss the state charges due to the inactivity of the state case and the reluctance of the victims to proceed.

In December 2023, a federal jury in Greenville found Wilson guilty of eight counts of sexual exploitation of children based on his conduct while he was a teacher employed by the Amory School District.

Besides his prison sentence, Wilson was also ordered to pay $123,353.34 in restitution to the victims of the offense and a $5,000 trafficking assessment.

Wilson is currently being held at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Sheridan, Oregon.

He is appealing his federal prison sentence to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

