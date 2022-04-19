Former town clerk accused of swindling thousands of dollars

HICKORY FLAT, Miss. (WCBI) – A former north Mississippi town clerk is accused of swindling thousands of dollars.

Stephanie Churchill is charged with embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White’s office also issued a demand letter for more than one hundred four thousand dollars.

Churchill is accused of taking money meant for Hickory Flat’s Water and Sewage Department.

Investigators believe the scheme started in October 2018 and continued through February of this year.

A grand jury returned the indictment against Churchill.

The Benton County woman could face up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted.