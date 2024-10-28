Former Tupelo Police Officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo Police officer pled guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 26-year-old Starkville mother.

30-year-old James Heath Kitchens pled to manslaughter, culpable negligence. Legally that means the court finds that his actions led to another person’s death.

That person was Brittany Phillips.

In November of 2020, she was hit by a vehicle on Riviera Road in Starkville.

Phillips later died at the hospital.

Kitchens was driving the vehicle that hit Phillips. She was the mother of his child.

Part of his plea deal means no jail time for Kitchens. He received 7 years probation.

Her mother told WCBI that Kitchens must establish a scholarship in Brittany’s name and add $5,000 to the fund each year

