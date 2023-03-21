Former Tupelo youth pastor faces more child sex crime charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo youth pastor is facing more child sex crime charges.

27-year-old Alexander Blackwelder is now facing two counts of sexual battery by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, Sheriff Jim Johnson said Tupelo police turned over information to deputies from their investigation into Blackwell which led to the charges.

TPD charged Blackwell with two counts of sexual battery and one count of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes after receiving a tip.

The police and sheriff’s departments are working together in the ongoing investigation.

