Former USC QB Jaxson Dart, TE Michael Trigg transfer to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Former University of Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart and former USC tight end Michael Trigg announced on twitter that they will be transferring to Ole Miss.

Last season through six games for the Trojans, Dart completed nearly 62-percent of his passes for over 1,300 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Trigg had seven catches during the 2021 season, finishing with 109 yards and a touchdown. The addition of both players landed Ole Miss in the top spot for 2022 transfer football team rankings.