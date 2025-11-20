Former WCBI News Director recognized by Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After years of dedication to the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Association, a veteran newscaster is recognized for his commitment to the organization.

Former WCBI News Director Joey Barnes, who now works for the Columbus Municipal School District, was awarded the inaugural Media Achievement Award from the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers Association.

Barnes said the award came as a surprise.

He said in his role as a journalist, it was his duty to serve the public, working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to help keep the community safe.

He said this also came with asking the tough questions and maintaining a respectful working relationship with the agency for decades, and this award is a true testament to that.

“It was a way that we were able to give back, be public servants, by working with law enforcement to help them solve crimes. The ultimate goal was to make our communities better. I think people should find trust and security in working with Crime Stoppers, working with the media. The media is sharing stories and sharing ways the community can be involved in keeping each other safe,” said Joey.

“It takes dedication to get out here and do what we do and help make the public safe. Joey was one of them unique people who could read into what law enforcement, and he saw the struggles we deal with, and he would find ways to try to help us. We just appreciate him for what he’s done for this program,” said Sheriff Scott.

Barnes worked in the news industry for 23 years, and he is thankful for the longstanding relationships.

