Former WCBI worker passes away from fatal crash

TEXAS (WCBI) – Former WCBI Anchor and Reporter Charla Stegall Young passed away over the weekend.

The Amory native co-anchored and helped create WCBI News Sunrise, along with Bill Gamel. The show first aired on September 18, 1995.

Young later went on to work at TV stations in Louisville, Kentucky.

She would create and build a women’s empowerment brand called “Power to Exhale.”

The 52-year-old Young died in a car accident near Houston, Texas.

