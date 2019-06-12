Former Webster County sheriff will be sentenced to jail next month

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An exclusive update in the case of the now former Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell.

Mitchell will be sentenced behind bars next month.

- Advertisement -

Mitchell went before Judge Joseph Loper two times on Wednesday, in Ackerman.

He initially appeared before the judge asking for a continuance, but it was denied.

He pled guilty after lunch.

The former sheriff pled guilty to four counts of the ten he was charged with.

The plea deal was an agreement between District Attorney Doug Evans, Mitchell and his attorney.

Former Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell appeared calm both times he appeared before Judge Joseph Loper in court on Wednesday.

“He pled guilty to four separate accounts. Two counts of embezzlement and then two counts of trafficking in stolen firearms,” said 5th District, District Attorney Doug Evans.

“Is this plea of guilty your free and voluntary act?” asked Judge Loper.

“Yes, sir,” replied Mitchell.

“Was it your decision and yours alone to plead guilty to these charges?” Judge Loper then asked.

“Yes sir,” replied Mitchell.

Before Mitchell made a plea, he had asked the judge for a continuance, but it was denied.

His attorney, Austin Vollor, said he can’t discuss why Mitchell changed his mind.

“After working with my client, consulting with the DA’s Office and the judge, we’ve entered a guilty plea to a few of the counts on the case. The others have been dismissed, but at this time, we are waiting for July 30th, for final sentencing on the matter, but other than that, I really can’t comment.”

Prosecutors recommended Mitchell be sentenced to 15 years on each count.

All the sentences would run concurrently, which means he would serve 15 years for all counts at the same time.

“It’s a 20-year sentence, suspended and it’s hard to say how much of that he would actually serve.”

After the plea, Mitchell had to resign from office.

“I think it’s a fair agreement. Anytime you’ve got a law enforcement officer charged with a crime it’s bad, but at the same time, the public has to know that if a law enforcement officer does something like this that they are not above the law.”