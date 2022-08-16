Former West Lowndes bus driver indicted on child abuse charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former West Lowndes bus driver is indicted on a child abuse charge.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently indicted William McBride.

This past April deputies were called to the chaotic scene at the high school and reviewed security video on the school bus.

At the time, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI there was a fight between two students. McBride got an injured student off the bus for medical attention.

He got back on the bus to find other students fussing and screaming and that’s when the incident happened.