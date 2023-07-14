Former West Point officer faces federal wire fraud charges

scales trial jury court crime law

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A former West Point police officer and investigator for the district attorney’s office is facing federal charges.

Ramirez Ivy was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Ten others are also facing the same charges in the same federal investigation.

Sources told WCBI the case revolves around COVID relief money and occurred before Ivy worked at the DA’s office.

However, the indictment against those charged was still under seal.

District Attorney Scott Colom said Ivy resigned after four months on the job.

Court documents show the next court hearing was scheduled for September 5 for all of those charged.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter