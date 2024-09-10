Former West Point policeman stands trial on wire fraud charge

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The federal trial for a former West Point police officer and district attorney’s office investigator is underway.

Ramirez Ivy was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Ten others also faced the same charges in the same federal investigation.

Federal prosecutors allege Ivy and the other defendants of conspiring with a Small Business Administration employee to submit bogus applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Those were loans from the federal government to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This allegedly happened from July 2020 through March 2022.

In total, prosecutors believe the price tag of the scheme could be more than $11,000,000.

Ivy was accused of getting about $200,000 of that total.

He resigned from his law enforcement position before the indictment was served.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X