Former West Policeman found guilty for wired fraud charges

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A former West Point Police Officer and District Attorney’s Office investigator has been convicted.

A Federal jury found Ramirez Ivy guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aiding and Abetting Wire Fraud in Federal Court in Oxford.

Ivy and a co-defendant Felicia Smith of Clarksdale, conspired with a former Small Business Administration official and others to receive $200,000 each from fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Those loans were to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ivy resigned from his law enforcement position before the indictment was served.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

