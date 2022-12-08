Former Yalobusha County Hospital Clerk faces embezzlement charges

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former clerk at the Yalobusha County General Hospital is facing embezzlement charges.

State Auditor Shad White announced today that Special Agents from his office arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County.

Cook was an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Yalobusha General, which is a publicly-owned hospital.

She is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments and not depositing cash payments made to the hospital between March 2018 to August 2020, and allegedly converting cash to her personal use and depositing large amounts into her own bank account.

Auditor Shad White’s Office conducted the investigation and turned the findings over to law enforcement.

A grand jury indicted Cook on Embezzlement charges.

Special Agents also delivered a demand letter for $102,089.74 to Cook.

That amount includes interest and investigative fees.

Cook faces up to 20 years in prison or up to $25,000 in fines if she’s convicted.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter