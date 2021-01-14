Former youth pastors of a Caledonia church indicted on multiple charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a vulnerable person.

46-year-old Jennifer Enfinger and 53-year-old Michael Enfinger were both indicted on conspiracy and exploitation of a vulnerable adult charges.

Prosecutors from the attorney general’s office alleged the money was taken somewhere between July 2018 and October 2019.

Jennifer is accused of taking more than 13 thousand dollars from the victim’s account and Michael allegedly took more than three thousand dollars.

Enfingers were youth pastors at a Caledonia church less than ten years ago.

Also charged in the alleged scheme is 20-year-old Tanya Enfinger.

She was also indicted on a conspiracy and exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge.

Tanya is accused of taking more than three thousand dollars from the victim.

The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.