Forum Provides Valuable Resources For Area Non Profits

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Non-profit organizations learn how to better share their mission, recruit volunteers, and raise money today at the “North Mississippi Nonprofit Forum.”

Grace McAllister says learning how to better explain her non-profit’s mission is important. That’s why she was in a workshop titled “Story Telling for Impact.”

“It’s more than just taking a photo. It’s about sharing a story and capturing that moment,” McCallister said.

The high school student began “You Have A Friend In Me” to bring healing, comfort, and hope to children traumatized by sexual abuse. It is one of 12,000 non-profits in Mississippi, and this leadership forum is designed to help those who are helping their communities.

“Sometimes, they don’t know as much about financial management, or fundraising, or record keeping as they need to, and we help provide that sort of training so they’re ministries and services can be effective and efficient,” said Jo G. Prichard with the Mississippi Center for Nonprofits.

Along with regional training events, a new initiative will set up hubs around the state to help these type of organizations.

“The non-profits will have a permanent location where they can get volunteer recruitment, volunteer management, and nonprofit training and tools and resources. They need to be able to run nonprofits more effectively and serve the people of Mississippi,” said Krista Estes with Volunteer Mississippi.

Participants also met with potential donors for projects.

Ten percent of the workforce in Mississippi is employed by non-profit agencies.