Forum to give public chance to chat with CMSD Superintendent finalists

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday night the public will hear from the three Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent finalists.

The school district is hosting a candidate forum Thursday night at Cook Elementary.

Finalists will give a presentation and then answer questions submitted from residents.

Parents, educators and the public are invited.

At the end of the forum, audience members will be able to write down their preferred candidate.

The school board will take those votes into consideration when making a decision.

The forum starts at 6 pm.

A preferred candidate could be chose as early as Friday.