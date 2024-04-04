Forward Together: Lowndes County celebrates County Govt. Month

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – County leaders and businesses throughout the area came together for the second annual Coffee on the Lawn.

This community event is a part of Lowndes County’s participation in County Government Month.

This year, businesses and organizations were recognized for their strong partnerships with the county.

Some of those honored were the Columbus Airforce Base, Mississippi University for Women, and Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle.

The theme for this year is “Forward Together.” District 5 Supervisor, Leroy Brooks, said that was exactly how the county would continue to flourish.

“We need to remind each other that we are all tied into this together and I think once we begin a dialogue conversation with everyone and let them know we depend on each other,” said Brooks. “All too often we isolate ourselves. They are over there; we are over here. But I think the private and public sector to stay together is very important in moving the community forward.”

Brooks said this is an annual event they will continue to look forward to.

