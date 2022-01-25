Foul play not suspected in death of Union County man

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Union County man who was reported missing over the weekend.

The body of David McGill Junior was found Monday evening near County Road 14. The Union County man was reported missing Sunday by family members.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards, McGill’s family members said he had medical issues and had left his medicine at home.

McGill’s car was found Monday, abandoned along County Road 14.

Sheriff Edwards says McGill was found about a quarter-mile from his vehicle.

The sheriff also says McGill had his wallet, phone, and keys and there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered.