Foundation established to honor memory of Amiya Braxton

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – The older sister of a Pontotoc County girl, killed when she was hit by a car as she got off her school bus, is starting a foundation to honor her sister’s memory.

“Amiya was one of the sweetest little girls ever, she loved school, she loved going to church, she loved to sing, she loved to dance,” said Bre Patton.

She lights up when she talks about her younger sister, Amiya Braxton. Tragically, Amiya’s life was cut short in October 2016, when she was struck and killed as she was getting off her school bus in front of her Pontotoc County home. She was only seven years old.

Two separate Grand Juries chose not to indict the driver of the car that struck and killed Amiya. Bre Patton says she wanted to do something to make sure Amiya’s memory lived on, so she and her husband, Demitrius, have started the Amiya Braxton Foundation.

The foundation has several goals.

“The more people we have to stand, maybe the case can move along and we can get some progression going on, the second goal is we plan to give back to black businesses, The third goal is to give people like me, who have lost a sibling, a safe space to be able to come, cry out and be vulnerable,” Patton said.

Demitrius Patton says the foundation can also be part of the ongoing healing process for the family, and those who knew Amiya.

“I feel like this will finally be able to give the family the peace and justice they need to put everything to rest and also to keep her name alive, because after so long, everybody acts like they forget. This is something we’re doing, not going to let her name die, her legacy, anything like that, we’re going to keep this alive for as long as we can,” he said.

The first event for the Amiya Braxton Foundation is a fundraiser, a fish fry, this Saturday at the Mix Lounge in Tupelo. The family is hoping for a good turnout, to help keep Amiya’s story in front of people and also to raise money for the foundation’s work.

For more information about upcoming events, you can go to the Amiya Braxton Foundation’s Facebook page. There is also a community-wide field day at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc on May 28th from 11:30 until 5, sponsored by the Foundation.