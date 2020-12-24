(Video) Foundation Provides Toys And Clothes To Local Children

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization working on prison reform initiatives is providing gifts and clothes to local children whose parents are incarcerated.

The Jaylen Barker Foundation hosted its first-ever gift giveaway in Crawford Thursday.

The group gave toys, books, clothes, and other items to more than a dozen children at the event.

Organizers say they wanted to make sure children of prison inmates had a happy holiday.

The Jaylen Barker Foundation works throughout the year to provide books and supplies to children and families.