Four arrest made after Columbus police car was broken into

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make progress after an officer’s car was broken into.

So far, four arrests have been made.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says one adult and three juveniles are charged in the case.

He is not releasing any names or specific charges at this time.

Shelton tells WCBI some of the stolen items have been recovered. He also declined to release what was found.

You may recall, that an assault rifle, a handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and two bullet proof vests were taken from the officer’s unmarked car late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

We expect to learn more about the arrests later today.