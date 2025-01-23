Four arrests made in connection with West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – More arrests today, January 23, in West Point after two teenagers are shot.

20-year-old Brentston Edwards has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and four counts of shooting into a dwelling.

19-year-old Tristan Edwards is charged with seven counts of accessory after the fact. They are cousins.

Also charged in the case is Jashaun Barker.

He’s in the Clay County jail facing aggravated assault, conspiracy, accessory after the fact, and four counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Barker’s mother, Tiffany, has also been charged with hindering prosecution.

