Four Arrests Made In Police Chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An update to a story we first brought you Saturday. Tupelo police make 4 arrests in a Saturday afternoon chase that ended in a crash.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police tried to stop a white Chevy Equinox near Front Street and Franklin.

The SUV was reportedly involved in a Grand Larceny case at the West Main Street Walmart.

The driver pulled over, but sped off as officers approached, leading police on a short chase, crashing the Equinox on Front Street near the Highway 45 south entrance.

2 occupants stayed with the vehicle, and 2 others ran, but were caught a short time later by police.

All four were charged with Felony Theft.

The driver, Bernard Rogers, was also charged with Felony Fleeing.

His bond is set at $20,000. Bond for the other three was set at $10,000 a piece.