Four businesses given warrants for illegal THC sales

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hit the street in force this afternoon, January 16, in a crackdown on stores selling products containing illegal amounts of THC.

The Sheriff’s Office STING Unit, assisted by agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the State Tax Commission, served warrants at 4 businesses for sale of those products and underage sales.

Dubbed “Operation Frequent Flyer”, the raids are the result of a 2-month investigation that began with anonymous tips on the P-3 tips app about convenience stores and smoke shops selling the products.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover buys and said employees and owners now face a variety of charges, including the Sale of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the products at the center of the case contain much higher concentrations of THC than the law allows.

“Now, Legally, for the stores to sell this type of product, the product would have to contain less than zero point three percent THC. The product we’ve been buying out of these locations we’ve had tested at the crime laboratories, and it’s tested positive for THC more than zero point three percent, in the amount of around thirty percent THC, way above the legal limit,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said the investigation is still open, and more locations are under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.