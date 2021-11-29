Four Californians facing drug charges in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people from California are dreaming they’ll soon get out of the Webster County jail.

Donte’ Meniffee, Keith Hayes, Roshawn Green, and Ebony Monroe are facing drug charges.

All four are from Oakland, California.

Investigators tell WCBI a deputy smelled marijuana after stopping a vehicle last week.

Inside that car, they found at least seven pounds of weed.

“There is something that the sheriff says quite often, he says we are small in numbers but not in brains. We’ve got talented deputies here that will work the highways and interdict any kind of drugs that come thru our county,” said Sgt. Brandon Chaille, Webster County Sheriff’s office.

The traffic stop was made on Highway 82, near Highway 9.

Bond for the suspects was set at 1.75 million dollars each.